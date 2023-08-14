HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SEMRHI) is making healthcare easier and more affordable for students across the Pine Belt.

SEMRHI has several on-campus and rotating clinics, including at Hattiesburg Public Schools. They partnered with the school district to provide healthcare to students with no out-of-pocket expenses.

“The kids may have or don’t have insurance. We are accessible to all the kids, their parents, the school, even if the parent can’t get off work,” said Patricia Boulie, SEMRHI clinic manager at N.R. Burger Middle School.

The clinic at N.R. Burger Middle School typically sees 12 to 15 students a day.

“If a student is not feeling well, they’re not able to concentrate on their studies, they’re not able to do what they need to do. And it also enables them to be same quick, prompt and back into the school,” said Amanda Landrum-McCallum, N.P., primary care provider, SEMRHI clinic manager at N.R. Burger Middle School.

With a parent or guardian’s permission, students can be treated on campus for a variety of illnesses and emergencies.

“We do all the basic testing, routine, lab work, and annual exams, including female exams, and pap smears. We do a lot of school physicals for sports,” explained Landrum-McCallum.

“As long as we can keep those kids well, they can stay in school. Even if it’s for a stomachache or headache, or if the mom or dad, aunt, or granddad can’t get off of work, we’re here to service them,” said Boulie.

SEMRHI also provides behavioral and mental health services to students. Services are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.