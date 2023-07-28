HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The unique Africatown Heritage House opened its doors earlier this month, treating visitors to “Clotilda: The Exhibition.”

The exhibition chronicles the voyage and sinking of the last known slave ship. The $1.3 million public building sits just north of Mobile, Alabama, within the Africatown community that the Clotilda survivors founded after they were freed from slavery following the Civil War.

Inside the 2,500-square-foot exhibit is a chronological telling of the Clotilda slave ship’s origins, its survivors and how the Africatown community was settled.

Environmental author Ben Raines, believing he had uncovered evidence of the Clotilda, reached out to the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) researchers in April 2018 for help in locating the schooner.

The USM contingent conducted a hydrographic survey of the Mobile River on the east side of 12-mile Island using the RV LEMOYNE, which was outfitted with sonar capable of both bathymetric mapping and side scan sonar imagery. Raines has since written a book about the experience: “The Last Slave Ship.”

Although the team found hard evidence of 19th-century construction such as nails, and believed the size was identical to the dimensions of the Clotilda, researchers were told their findings weren’t consistent enough to confirm the discovery.

One year later, further exploration and analysis by a different team led archaeology experts to conclude that the USM group’s initial discovery was indeed authentic.

Dr. Anand Hiroji, Assistant Professor of Hydrographic Science, and Graduate Researcher Kandice Gunning were part of the USM team that made the historic discovery.

“The opening of the new museum symbolizes an initiative to protect and preserve the history of the people and stories that have impacted Africatown, America, and the world at large,” said Gunning. “It is an incredible opportunity to teach and bind communities through the recovered relics and stories, hopefully reaching an even wider audience to tell the journey of the Clotilda and its discovery. A consoling tribute to the lives lived and lost.”

The new exhibit includes a brief history of the transatlantic slave trade that was outlawed in the United States 53 years before the Clotilda’s harrowing 45-day journey with the 110 enslaved Africans from Benin on board. The display features numerous Clotilda artifacts – ceiling plants, nails, and bolts from the ship.