Club Empire to remain closed after injunction from City of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Club Empire will remain closed in Hattiesburg after several incident in recent months.

Pine Belt News reported Chancellor Rhea Sheldon agreed to the decision on October 13, but she has not yet signed the owner because Club Empire owner Stacey Daniels and his attorney did not show up for a scheduled hearing.

City Attorney Randy Pope stated the judge will sign the order as soon as all parties can be present.

Hattiesburg council members voted to declare Club Empire a nuisance during a September 21 executive session. The council does not have the authority to close the club, and the matter had to be determined by a judge.