HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg named Hattiesburg High Head Basketball Coach Ernie Watson as the grand marshal for its Parade of Champions on Monday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m.

This year, Watson led the Hattiesburg High Boys Basketball team to its third state title and its first since 1974. He has served as a coach at Hattiesburg High since 2011 and is a proud alumnus from The University of Southern Mississippi.

“Coach Watson has been an integral part of this community, culminating in Hattiesburg High’s first boys basketball state championship in nearly 50 years. This season was a pinnacle for his career, and we celebrate his many years of service and mentorship by naming him the Parade of Champions Grand Marshal for 2023,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

The parade is a city-wide initiative to celebrate all of its local school champions across both athletic and scholastic endeavors. More than 30 groups and individuals with statewide and conference titles will participate in this year’s parade.

The parade will roll from Sacred Heart High School, take a right onto West Pine Street, take a right onto West Front Street, take a left onto Main Street and end at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Residents, friends and families are encouraged to line the street along West Pine, West Pine and Main.