HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Cobbler Closet food pantry is open at William Carey University (WCU) in Hattiesburg. The food pantry is a partnership between the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Office of Student Services.

“Cobbler Closet is something we’ve needed. It’s something our student government has advocated for – and I would say it’s a great help in fighting food insecurity. Even though it’s still new, more and more students are utilizing it,” said SGA President Anna Carroll.

During the winter trimester, the Cobbler Closet will be open three days a week at the fitness center. It’s called Cobbler Closet in honor of the university’s namesake, William Carey, the “father of modern missions” – who was also a shoemaker, botanist and social reformer.

The Cobbler Closet food pantry is open at William Carey University. (Courtesy: William Carey University)

Supporters can contribute online by visiting Cobbler Closet’s “Wish List” on Amazon.com.