JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A groundbreaking was held in Jones County on Thursday for Cold-Link Logistics.

The company, which provides cold item storage, will begin construction on a new 200,000-square foot site near Ellisville.

Cold-Link Logistics is partnering with Whitestone Transportation in Moselle to provide warehousing and transportation to local and regional food distributors.

The company will create 84 new jobs, which leaders said will help boost the state’s economy.

“Our economy is on fire all over Mississippi, in big towns, in small towns, in big cities and small cities, in rural areas and urban areas. And I think that’s something we should all be proud of. We are seeing that this Mississippi has momentum and that this is Mississippi’s time,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the city and also Jones County, our citizens, our residents,” said Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults.

The facility is expected to open in July 2024.