JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Cold-Link Logistics will locate its warehousing and logistics operations in Jones County. The $64 million corporate investment will create 84 new jobs.

Cold-Link Logistics specializes in cold storage warehousing. The business is partnering with Mississippi-based Whitestone Transportation of Moselle to provide integrated warehousing and transportation services to local and regional food processors and distributors.

The company is expected to build a 200,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse and transportation hub on a 65-acre site near Ellisville with site work to begin this year.

“We are very excited to bring a first-class cold storage facility to the great State of Mississippi. We recognized a great opportunity to support several current and new customers throughout the state and Southeast. We consistently heard from the area’s producers that they needed a facility to help support their growth, and we were thrilled with the opportunity to serve the community. Partnering with Whitestone Transportation is such a blessing, and we envision this further supporting the area’s producers. This facility will provide a link for our customers to save money and reach their customers in a more efficient manner,” said Cold-Link Logistics President and Founder Michael Mandich.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for infrastructure needs. The city of Ellisville and Jones County also will assist with the project.

“The Board of Supervisors has proudly invested in the I-59 South Industrial Site, and we are seeing a return on that investment with the location of Cold-Link Logistics. In addition to creating new jobs and investment, this project will support existing Jones County industry and businesses,” said Johnny Burnett, president of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

A groundbreaking at the site is planned for mid-June.