Cold weather could lead to freezing pipes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The drop in temperature could cause plumbing damage if home owners aren’t prepared. Employees at Home Depot have some tips to prevent pipes from freezing.

Uninsulated pipes, combined with cold weather, can cause water to freeze in pipes. The frozen water could cause your pipes to crack or burst, which would lead to an expensive plumbing bill. Home Depot employees said they supply insulation tools, but you should also run your water.

“You definitely want to leave both a drip of your cold and hot water running that way. You have a steady current of water through your house, and it lessens your chances of the water freezing, and of course with frozen water, it’s gonna expand. And then that’s where it becomes problems with bursting of pipes.”

Preventing frozen pipes should be done outdoors. The Home Depot suggests disconnecting gardening hoses, cutting off valves and draining faucets outside in addition to sealing up cracks where pipes might run from inside to outside.