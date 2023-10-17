JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Collins woman pled guilty to shooting another woman in the face in 2022.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Melinda Landrum, 40, pled guilty to aggravated assault. She was ordered to serve 12 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Melinda Landrum (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

The shooting happened at a home on Lola Lane in the Hebron community on February 28, 2022. The victim, 62-year-old Audrey Kelly, was shot in the face during an argument.

Kelly was taken to a Jones County hospital and later airlifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment. She has since recovered from her injury.

Landrum was later captured in Covington County.

A judge also ordered Landrum to serve five years on post-release supervision and pay nearly $2,000 in fines.