Colon Cancer on the rise amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – During the pandemic there’s been a decrease in Colonoscopy procedures. But experts say colon cancer is on the rise.

According to the American Association of Cancer research, colon screenings dropped by more than 70 percent during the pandemic.

In the United States more than 100,000 people are diagnosed with colon cancer each year.

Dr. William Farmer, Gastroenterologist with Hattiesburg G.I. Associates says it’s important to get checked early to prevent potential problems and take care of your overall health.

“If you were unfortunate to come in contact with COVID 19 that the rest of your body is really healthy and one of those things that you can do is have screening exams like a colonoscopy to know that you don’t have colon cancer, you don’t have precancerous colon polyps or any other problem in your colon that could cause you to have adverse effects related to COVID-19”

There are alternative colon cancer screenings such as stool sample based tests such as Cologuard, but Dr. Farmer says getting a colonoscopy is an ideal procedure for a colon cancer screening.

“Colonoscopy is the gold standard, because we not only find early colon cancers that can be cured through surgery, we can remove polyps and prevent people from getting colon cancer down the line”, said Dr. William Farmer

Dr. Farmer says the recommended age for a colonoscopy is 50 years old.