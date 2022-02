COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is hiring patrol officers.

Interviews for the position will be held on Tuesday, February 22 at the CPD building at 205 2nd Street. Applicants should also be prepared for physical and written assessments during the interview. Testing will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Applications can be picked up from the front desk of the CPD building. The applications can also be filled out the day of the interview.