COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting that killed his sister on Friday, May 20.

Columbia police said they responded to a domestic dispute between Keith Charles Sandidge and his sister, Sherralann Longmire. They reported hearing a series of gunshots when they arrived.

As more officers arrived, Sandidge allegedly opened fire. The gunshots hit two patrol cars, two other cars and a home. Officers said he continued to fire shots throughout the night.

After multiple other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene, Sandidge was arrested underneath his home the following morning.

He allegedly shot and killed his sister during the incident.

Sandidge was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on a civilian, two counts of shooting into a motor vehicle (police), two counts of shooting into a vehicle (civilian) and shooting into a dwelling.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) will lead the case.

Sandidge was denied bond. He will appear before Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in the Marion County Justice Court Building.