COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. Columbia police said they arrested Ellis John Peavy, 36, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said they responded to the 400 block of McNeese Street just after 10:00 a.m. the same day. They found 68-year-old Patricia L. Peavy had died at the scene.

Investigators determined that homicide was the probable cause of her death. After an investigation, Columbia police arrested Ellis Peavy for his wife’s death.