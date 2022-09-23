COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man could face life in prison after he was found guilty of two drug charges.

According to court documents and trial testimony, Alfredric James, 37, retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden by two coconspirators in a barbeque grill at a home in Hattiesburg on December 9, 2020. After being made aware of the transaction, law enforcement tried to stop James in his car, but he led them on a short chase. He was arrested with the pound of meth.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute.

Investigators believe James was responsible for distributing over eight kilograms of meth to the Hattiesburg area during a two-month period in the Fall of 2020.

He is scheduled to be sentenced January 12, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.