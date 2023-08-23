HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man pled guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license issued under federal law.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced Robert Ball, 67, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.

According to court documents, Ball performed milling work on the lower receivers of firearms so that the firearms could be illegally converted into machineguns.

Ball is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The ATF investigated the case.