COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Marion County Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced a Columbia man to 40 years in prison for child exploitation.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the sentencing of Darryl Powell on Wednesday. According to a press release from Fitch’s office, investigators found more than 1,800 images and videos of child sexual abuse in Powell’s possession.

“I am grateful my team was able to proactively identify, investigate and prosecute this perpetrator. Together, we are making Mississippi a safer place for everyone,” Fitch said.

According to Mississippi Crime Statistics for 2023, more than 60 percent of female sexual offense victims are under 18. Seventy-five percent of male victims are under 18. Overall, Mississippi women and girls are victims of sexual crimes at a rate over ten times higher than Mississippi men and boys.

Mississippians can report information about children being sexually exploited online by calling 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center reports tips to the Attorney General’s Office.

Reports can also be made online at www.cybertipline.org.