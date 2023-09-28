COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A drug trafficker in Columbia has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Columbian-Progress reported Evan Lampton, 36, was initially charged with several counts, including two counts of trafficking while in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

However, Lampton’s plea agreement was reached for just one count of trafficking of a controlled substance.

Authorities arrested Lampton after a search of his home found methamphetamines, crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and three guns. They said a child was inside the home during the search.