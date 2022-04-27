COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Columbia Police Department will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

The public is invited to bring expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications for disposal to Marion General Hospital or at the Columbia Walmart located at 1001 US-98, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The last Take Back Day in October 2021 resulted in 744,082 pounds of medications being collected across the United States, with 5,942 pounds of that coming from Mississippi.