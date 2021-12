COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Columbia police will host the Heroes Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday, December 16.

The drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the Columbia Police Department conference room located at 201 2nd Street.

The department is partnering with Vitalant to reach a goal of 25 blood donations.

You can contact the Columbia Police Department at (601)-736-8052 for more information.