COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Columbia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

They said Darlene Burkhalter was last seen around seven to eight days ago. Her husband said she was leaving a friend’s house. She is five feet and four inches tall, 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Burkhalter can call the Columbia Police Department at (601)-736-8225.