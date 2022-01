COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) will be hosting a Front Porch Gathering for Meadowood neighbors on Tuesday, January 4.

Police said the meeting will be held to discuss concerns from neighbors and to create a relationship with the community.

The meeting will be held via Zoom from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call the Columbia Police Department on Monday, January 3 at (601)-736-8225 to for meeting information and details.