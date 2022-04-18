COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for healthcare fraud.

Joy Beth Harden, 51, pled guilty on August 10, 2021. She was accused of executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other healthcare benefit programs.

Prosecutors said Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment on behalf of her business, BZB LLC doing business as Duracare Home Medical Equipment in Hattiesburg. Medicare and other benefit programs paid her for durable medical equipment that was never prescribed or delivered to patients.

Harden was sentenced to serve a term of 57 months in federal prison, followed by a term of three years of supervised release. United States District Judge Taylor B. McNeel also ordered her to pay full restitution to all of the health care insurers she defrauded.