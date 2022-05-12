HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A community baby shower will be held in Hattiesburg for expecting mothers and parents of children who are younger than 12 months.

Forrest General Hospital, United Way of Southeast Mississippi and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) are hosting the event.

Participants can enjoy food, prizes, gifts and health information. The event is free to attend, but is only open to residents of Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry counties.

The shower will be held at 4:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Forrest County Extension Conference Center at 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. The deadline to register is Tuesday, May 16. Registration is required and can be accessed here.