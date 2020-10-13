Community mask giveaway for Forrest County neighbors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Forrest County EOC, a washable community mask giveaway will take place on October 14 and 15. The giveaway is for Forrest County residents only, including neighbors in Hattiesburg and Petal.

The masks are available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days at the Forrest County Emergency Management, located at 4080 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg.

