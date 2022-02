COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Columbia Police Department will host a Community Meet and Greet on Tuesday, February 15.

Senator Angela Hill will provide a legislative update, Columbia Mayor Justin McKeinze will provide a Mayor’s Office update and Police Chief Michael Kelly will speak.

Light refreshments will be available. The event will be held at Stacey’s Skillet at 10:00 a.m. Call the Columbia Police Department at (601)-736-8226 for more information.