Companies work to bring broadband access to rural areas of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The lack of broadband service is an issue that affects people living in rural areas here in Mississippi. In many areas, there’s no infrastructure for broadband.

“This has been a problem for 20 years, and I’ve been in this business for over 20 years and nothing has really changed until electric cooperatives stepped up and started to provide access to their membership,” said Randy Clint with Conexon.

CARES Act money is making it possible for companies like Pearl River Valley Electric to bring fiber to rural communities.

“This is going to be a game changer for people who weren’t able to do long distance learning during the pandemic. They weren’t able to work from home. This is going to bring that ability to their home, approximately 4,700 miles of line throughout our 12 county service area, and we’re looking at doing that in a five year time span,” explained Leif Munkel, manager of Member Services for the Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.

He said his company is working to get people living in rural areas broadband access.