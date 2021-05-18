Construction begins on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, construction began on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. The construction will be between South 21st Avenue and West Pine.

For the next few weeks, there will be one-lane closures on Hardy Street while crews work. Some neighbors want the city to focus on fixing other areas, including the east part of the city.

“It’s like they forgot about us everything is moving out west. So they making sure all the streets and everything is paved and looking good out that way, but where we live they just kind of patch the streets up,” said Sam Mack.

The road construction project cost the city $961,000. including $400,000 from the legislature. Some side streets will also experience some closures.