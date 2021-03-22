Construction begins on pipeline expansion project in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction began on Monday on Spire’s pipeline expansion project along U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. Leaders said the pipeline will provide West Hattiesburg with affordable, reliable and clean natural gas.

In the coming weeks, Spire will start to place pipe in the ground along 3.8 miles next to Highway 98. According to the company, disruption to traffic is expected to be minimal. The project is expected to take four to six months to complete.

The expansion was approved last October after Mississippi Public Service Commission approval.

“With current and expected growth in West Hattiesburg, there is an increasing interest in affordable and reliable energy,” said Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Mississippi and Gulf Coast. “Breaking ground gets us one step closer to bringing natural gas to the growing community.”