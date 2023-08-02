HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction on the Hall Avenue West Overpass officially began in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, August 1.

This project was announced in October 2020 with the award of $13.22 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD).

Leaders said this grant joins the $5.39 million in federal funding from the DOT’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant.

Hattiesburg leaders said the funds will help build two grade-separated crossings and solve the issue of blocked railroad crossings.

“Both the BUILD and CRISI grants were the wins we needed to move this project forward, something we could not have achieved without the leadership of U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and our congressional delegation,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Coupled with the help we received from our statewide legislative delegation and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann when they passed and then expanded the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act in 2018, this project will continue to transform the landscape between central and east Hattiesburg.”

Construction on the Hall Avenue West Overpass officially began in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, August 1. (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Construction on the Hall Avenue West Overpass officially began in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, August 1. (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Construction on the Hall Avenue West Overpass officially began in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, August 1. (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

The project of the western portion includes an extension of Hall Avenue in the form of an overpass for the Canadian National line.