Construction underway on Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor at USM

Courtesy: University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction is underway on the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in Hattiesburg. The facility, which will be a new veterans center, is on track for completion by the end of the year.

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor will include a conference room, study space for small groups or individual work, a lounge and study, as well as other meeting areas and staff office space.

The USM Foundation launched a fund-raising initiative in 2019 to build the new veterans center and an official ground-breaking ceremony was held last November on Veteran’s Day.

