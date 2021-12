SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Police Department will be hosting Cookies with a Cop on Monday, December 20. Organizers said children will have the chance to learn about a police officer’s job.

Pine Belt News reported the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the L.R. Boyer Memorial Sumrall Public Library at 121 Poplar Street in Sumrall.

Games will also be available to play and visitors can take the event as a chance to explore the library.