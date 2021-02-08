Coronavirus pandemic affecting sleep cycles for many

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Many lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. For some, the pandemic may have affected their sleep cycle.

“Stress comes in different forms. It is affecting everyone’s sleep and that’s happen from not being able a racing mind where you can’t turn your thoughts off at night.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, stress-related insomnia due to the pandemic is an issue. People are not just worried about the virus, they’re also worried about the economic impact.

Michelle Scoggin said their been an uptick in people having anxiety during the day which has contributed to more sleep issues during the pandemic.

“When you have anxiety during the day, those cortisol levels rise up and keep you from sleeping at night,” she explained.

Experts said to be sure to reduce screen time close to the time of sleep, and this may help with reducing insomnia.