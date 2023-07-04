HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The coast of fireworks across the Pine Belt are dropping despite inflation.

Employees at Super Sam’s Fireworks in Hattiesburg and Friendly Fire Fireworks in Seminary said fireworks costs have dropped around 20% compared to 2022.

The two businesses said prices spiked in recent years during the coronavirus pandemic, mostly due to low supply and shipping. They said it was easier to get shipments in 2023, which means fireworks were at a more affordable cost.

“The cargo was able to be shipped more in a timely manner, soo with that product being able to get here before the Fourth, it was easier for us to get it out and get it on the stands for all the folks to come by and see,” explained Jamie Powell with Friendly Fire Fireworks.

“The freight costs have really helped us out a lot to be able to bring the prices back down, even though they’re not normal pre-COVID. We were able to bring them down some from last year, so we’ve been thankful for that, not having to charge our customers nearly as much,” said Tyler Roule with Super Sam’s Fireworks.

The American Pyrotechnics Association predicts firework sales will reach $2.4 billion in 2023, which is up $100 million from 2022.