Couple opens new business in Hattiesburg amid pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The restaurant industry has taken some major hits during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is not stopping one family from opening a new franchise in Hattiesburg.

Main Squeeze Juice Bar is preparing for its grand opening this weekend. The restaurant is located in the District at Midtown Hattiesburg.

Co-franchise owner Jeff Wilson said despite the pandemic, they sold out of all of their produce during the franchise’s soft opening.

“We started experimenting with different recipes initially started out with just celery juice and had our friends try it, and everyone loved it. So time-consuming, they loved it. They encouraged us to start a business, and we reached out to Main Squeeze Juice Company in New Orleans, and brought it to Hattiesburg,” Wilson explained.

The store’s grand opening is Friday, December 11.

