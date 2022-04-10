JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A couple was rescued after their fishing boat capsized on Bogue Homa Lake on Sunday, April 10.

Emergency response crews arrived around 1:44 p.m. Boat owners Brian Blackledge and Caleb West also assisted in the rescue.

The boaters, David and Amanda Pool, were medically evaluated and declined transport. Crews believe the water was choppy from gusty winds, which may have caused the incident. They lost personal belongings in the event, but said they were thankful to be alive.

Powers, Glade, M&M, Rustin and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the scene.