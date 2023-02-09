JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A couple and their two pets were able to escape a Jones County fire without injury on Thursday, February 9.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. at 304 Red Hill Florence Road in the Rustin community.

At the scene, crews found that a single-wide mobile home was completely engulfed in flames and the front door was compromised.

Homeowner Jessie Graham said that he and his wife were asleep in bed when they began to hear a popping noise. Their dog, Rascal, started barking.

After they got out of bed, they saw smoke in their home. They tried to put out the fire, which they believed was in the living room, but were unable to do so because of heavy smoke.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Powers Volunteer Fire Department)

The couple, their dog and their pet pig were able to escape unharmed. No injuries were reported.