COVID testing clinic in Laurel shuts down

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The South Central COVID-19 Testing Clinic will be closed indefinitely due to a national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies.

The clinic at 424 South 13th Avenue is closed, but the Ellisville Medical Clinic South Central Urgent Care will remain open for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Ellisville Medical Clinic in Ellisville is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. South Central Urgent Care in Laurel is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.