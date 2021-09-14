Covington County $5M solar project approved

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved a solar energy project in Covington County by Cooperative Energy, in conjunction with MS Solar 4, LLC.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to approve another solar project in the Southern District of Mississippi and I would like to thank Cooperative Energy and MS Solar 4 for investing in Covington County’s utility infrastructure,” Maxwell said. “This project will provide another renewable energy option for Mississippi residents.”

According to MPSC, approval of this project by the MPSC allows Cooperative Energy to construct, maintain, and operate two electric transmission lines and a switching station to provide a point of interconnection for a 96-Megawatt solar electric power generation facility to be constructed by MS Solar 4, LLC.

The estimated cost of the project is $5.25 million and is completely funded by MS Solar 4, LLC at no cost to the ratepayer. The project is set to be completed by June 2022.