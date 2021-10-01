Covington County School District experiences bus driver shortage

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Many school districts around the country are facing bus driver shortages, and the shortage is forcing school districts to make some tough decisions.

Leaders with the Covington County School District are finding other ways to get students to school. John Chancellor, Director of Operations with the school district, said the shortage is having an impact on student bus routes.

“Everyday before we started, we’re six buses down and that had a huge impact on getting kids to school. There were times we had to double routes, had students late. It had a huge impact at the beginning of the year especially,” said Chancellor.

Leaders said they’re also working to address teacher shortages in the district.

“In regards to teachers, we still have one math opening at one of our high schools, and math teachers are difficult to find. We put ourselves in an even better position to recruit bus drivers next year, and we are going to revisit their salaries,” said Covington County School District Superintendent Babette Duty.

The district plans to offer more benefits to help attract more teachers.