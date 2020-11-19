Covington County School District to distribute Chromebooks

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Covington County School District has received Chromebooks for student use, funded by the Equity in Distant Learning Program. These devices will be distributed to students in grades 7-12 on November 30-December 5 at the CCSD Central Office in Collins.

The 1,434 students in kindergarten-sixth grade will receive their devices at their school and the devices will remain at school. The 1,173 students in grades 7-12 will use their devices every school day and will take them home at the end of every school day. The students will be provided chargers to use at home.

According to district leaders, the parents/guardians of the 7-12 students and the students will sign a Policy Agreement. The parents/guardians of students in grades 7-12 will also be required to provide a $20 user fee per child, not to exceed a total of $40 per family, before receiving the device.

Chromebooks will be distributed at the Covington County School District Office to parents of students in grades 7-12 on the following schedule from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Monday, November 30 – Carver Middle School (Grades 7 – 8)

Tuesday, December 1 – Mount Olive Attendance Center (grades 7 – 12)

Wednesday, December 2 – Collins High School (All grades)

Thursday, December 3 – Seminary High School (All grades)

Friday, December 4 – Seminary Middle School (Grades 7 – 8)

If the dates assigned to each school do not work for a parents’ schedule, they should call the CCSD Central Office to schedule a time to pick up the device, 601-765-8247.

