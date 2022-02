COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – Covington County School District will have a recruitment fair on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Bank in Collins in the second-floor conference room. The recruitment fair is for teachers and bus drivers.

For more information, contact the Covington County School District Human Resources at 601-765-8247.