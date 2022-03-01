COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Covington County School District (CCSD) approved the use of the Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) program to create efficiency upgrades.

The school district will also use allocations from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund to create improvements to schools.

CCSD is partnering with Entegrity to complete the upgrades. In December 2021, the School Board approved the decision to replace 95% of the district’s HVAC systems, to install LED lighting and to implement 439 ionization units to reduce the spread of COVID. CCSD leaders said the upgrades will create a guaranteed $135,000 in savings each year.

Additionally, five of the district’s unconditioned gyms will receive new HVAC systems, window upgrades and ionization units.

“There were so many things we needed to get done, and they all needed to start at the same time, it seemed,” said Superintendent Babette Duty.