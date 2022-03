MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WHLT) – A teacher at the Mount Olive Attendance Center (MOAC) has died.

Covington County School District (CCSD) leaders announced that math teacher Ardasha Keys died. She graduated from Seminary High School in 2013 and taught third and fourth grade at MOAC.

Keys is survived by her husband and young son. Her mother, Linda Moody, works in the Seminary cafeteria.

Arrangements have not been announced.