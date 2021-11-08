Covington County Sheriff’s Office to host “Pack a Patrol Car” event

COLLINS, Miss (WHLT) – The Covington County Sherriff’s Office will hold its second annual “Pack a Patrol Car” Christmas gift drive.

Neighbors are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys or gift cards. Toys should be appropriate for children under twelve years-old but gift cards can be donated for children of any age.

Donations can be dropped off at the Covington County Sherriff’s Office located at 1107 Main Street in Collins. Donations can also be dropped off during the Collins Christmas Parade on December 2. The deadline for donations is December 2.

For more information, contact the Covington County Sherriff’s Office at (601)-765-8281.