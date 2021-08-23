Covington County Sheriff’s Office warns of multiple scams

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office shared some tips on how to avoid multiple scams.
Below are different examples of scams to be aware of:
- Romance scams: Romance scammers typically send romantic messages to people they don’t know, often pretending to be divorced, widowed or in a bad marriage. In order to pay for things like flights or visas, they’ll engage in online relationships in hopes of receiving money. They may use photos they’ve found online of representatives from official institutions like the military, or government agencies. Their goal is to gain your trust, so the conversations may continue for weeks before they ask for money.
- Donation scams: These scams are done by accounts impersonating famous religious figures, or by accounts pretending to be representatives from various charities or orphanages. In the messages, the scammers will ask for donations
- Accident or Jail Scams: This type of scam is claiming that a love one has been in an accident or their in jail needing money from family members