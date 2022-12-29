JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Traffic was disrupted on Highway 15 on Wednesday, December 28 after a large crane fell off a trailer in Jones County.

Jones County Fire Council leaders said the crane weighed 99,000 pounds. It left the trailer it was being transported on around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 15 north near Highway 537.

Crews responded to assist with traffic control and remained on the scene until about 11:00 p.m.

Fire council officials said cleanup efforts took several hours, and the highway was completely closed for about four hours. Crews were called in with various types of large equipment, including three large wreckers. They worked for eight and a half hours.