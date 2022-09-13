JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 39-year-old Jones County business was damaged by a fire Monday night.

The fire happened at David’s Grocery on Lower Myrick Road around 9:00 p.m. According to Jones County deputies, the fire started after a pickup truck crashed into the building and ignited the fire.

Investigators identified the driver as 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones. They said she fled the scene and was later arrested by deputies.

Jones was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. She could face additional charges.

Kalyn Gail Jones (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said David’s Grocery sustained damage to the kitchen area.