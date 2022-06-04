MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A three-car crash caused minor injuries and traffic delays on Interstate 59 on Friday, June 3.

Jones County Fire Council officials said the crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, near mile marker 78. Responders said the crash involved a car, truck and an 18-wheeler. They said it appeared to be caused by a chain reaction of rear-end crashes.

Officials said the vehicles received minor to moderate damage. Two people were transported to a local emergency room with minor injuries. Volunteer fire department staff helped to provide emergency medical care and traffic control.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council).

Response crews also rescued a dog from the crash. They said the dog was uninjured, but “terrified” by the incident.