JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a crash that injured two people.

The crash happened on Mill Creek Road at Highway 84 around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles at the scene. One vehicle had major damage.

They had to use the jaws of life to extricate one person who was entrapped. The two victims were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.