Crash involving truck & 18-wheeler on I-59 S in Laurel

Courtesy: Powers Fire Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An-18 wheeler hauling hot liquid asphalt on I-59 near Exit 99 in the southbound lanes was hit in the rear by a Toyota Prerunner just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8.

One lane of I-59 was blocked for over an hour as crash investigation and vehicle recovery operations were completed. According to officials, the driver of the Toyota Prerunner fell asleep and hit the 18-wheeler from behind.

There were no injuries to report and no product leaked from the tanker on the trailer. The pickup, as well as the tanker, sustained significant damage in the incident.  

